St. Clair County man wins $200,000 Powerball prize

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) — A St. Clair County man was surprised when he found out what he thought was a $1,500 winning Powerball ticket was actually worth $200,000. 

Scott MacKenzie, of Cottrellville, matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Nov. 30 drawing: 04-24-29-39-63, PB: 25. MacKenzie won a $50,000 prize. The prize then multiplied to $200,000 thanks to the "Power Play."

MacKenzie bought his winning ticket at Buscemi's, located at 54800 North Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield. 

"After the drawing, I took my ticket to a retailer to check it and thought maybe I'd won $1,500 or a smaller prize over $600 after getting a message to file a claim at the Lottery office," said MacKenzie in a news release. "I called my sister and had her check the winning numbers to see how much I'd won. When we found out the ticket was a $200,000 winner, we were both shocked and excited! Winning is a huge blessing that came just in time for the holidays." 

With his winnings, MacKenzie says he plans to take a vacation, continue playing the Powerball and save the rest. 

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings. 

The Powerball drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 

