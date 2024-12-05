Taylor Swift dominates Spotify Wrapped in 2024. Here's what Detroit listened to.

Oak Park tenants left without heat, Belle Isle Conservatory reopens and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist for the second year in a row, as she once again dominated Spotify Wrapped in 2024.

Globally, Swift pulled in more than 26.6 billion streams, ranking ahead of The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish, respectively, and took top billing for the most-streamed album with her surprise album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," which debuted in April.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" was the most-streamed song globally, while the "Joe Rogan Experience" was the most-streamed podcast.

Here is what Detroit listened to in 2024, according to communications agency Burson Global.

Top songs of 2024 in Detroit

"Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)" by Post Malone "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone "Million Dollar Baby" by Tommy Richman

Top artists of 2024 in Detroit

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan Future

Top albums of 2024 in Detroit

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" by Taylor Swift "One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan "Short n' Sweet" by Sabrina Carpenter "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" by Chappell Roan

How to see Spotify Wrapped 2024

Users can access Spotify Wrapped 2024 on their phones or online.

If using Spotify on your phone, you can find this year's Wrapped at the top menu. You can also access it by searching for "Wrapped" in the app's search section.