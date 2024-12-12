University of Michigan Health-Sparrow nurses authorize strike as contract negotiations continue

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Union officials representing the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow nursing staff have been working for months for an improved contract, but leaders say they're not close to a deal.

"The hospital so far is not making offers that are going to keep up competitive. It's not going to allow us to make sure we maintain our level of care or quality of care," said Jeff Breslin, a registered nurse and the president of the Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital.

The University of Michigan bought Sparrow last April. Bresil says he was hopeful for positive change.

"They had promised to come in and build new facilities, improve other facilities that we have, which is great, but you've got to take care of the people as well, and frankly, I'm disappointed that this is the direction things are taking," he said.

Breslin said contract negotiations between the nurse's union and the hospital began last August. Their contract expired in October, and they still haven't reached a deal. He says nurses want to see more competitive pay, better staffing levels and an improved health plan.

"It will be interesting to see when and if they make movements and that will determine whether or not we will call a strike," Breslin said.

The union must give the hospital system a 10-day notice before striking. This gives the hospital time to limit elective procedures, bring in workers from neighboring health systems, or provide better contract offers without endangering patient care.

"It is in their court," Breslin said.

In a statement, Sparrow says it is confident it can reach an agreement without a strike.

"We are committed to continuing our collaborative discussions with these team members that represent our valued patient care teams and play an important role in health care delivery," hospital officials said.