Watch CBS News
Local News

Southland Center sold to Illinois investment group

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Southland Center sold to Illinois investment group
Southland Center sold to Illinois investment group 00:25

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The largest shopping mall in the Downriver area now has new owners.

Southland Center has been sold to Greenwood Global, a private investment firm based in Illinois, according to Taylor city officials.

"This is going to be an exciting new chapter for Southland," said Amy Jurecki, senior general manager for Southland Center. "We're really excited about this."

The city says the facility has struggled with financial challenges over the past decade. In 2022, former owner Brookfield Properties reportedly defaulted on a loan. 

It's unknown what Greenwood Global plans to do with the 905,000-square-foot mall. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.