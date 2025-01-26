Southland Center sold to Illinois investment group

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The largest shopping mall in the Downriver area now has new owners.

Southland Center has been sold to Greenwood Global, a private investment firm based in Illinois, according to Taylor city officials.

"This is going to be an exciting new chapter for Southland," said Amy Jurecki, senior general manager for Southland Center. "We're really excited about this."

The city says the facility has struggled with financial challenges over the past decade. In 2022, former owner Brookfield Properties reportedly defaulted on a loan.

It's unknown what Greenwood Global plans to do with the 905,000-square-foot mall.