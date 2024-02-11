Southfield police seek public's help in finding missing teen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Tyshawn Lavaughn Thomas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

Southfield Police Department

Thomas is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.