Southfield police seek public's help in finding missing teen

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. 

Tyshawn Lavaughn Thomas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

Tyshawn Lavaughn Thomas
Southfield Police Department

Thomas is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 140 pounds. 

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 1:34 PM EST

