Southfield barber hosts boot camp to mentor next generation of barbers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you haven't quite landed on a summer camp for your child, CBS News Detroit is highlighting one you might be interested in.

It's a camp designed to develop the next generation of barbers.

"The group that we're targeting is the group I feel like needs it the most," said barber Teddy Van Gough. "This particular tool [a hair clipper] gives you the ability to provide for yourself and provide for your family."

A Southfield-based barber and mentor, Van Gough is helping teens learn a trade and build relationships.

"I don't want them to take the long road when I know how to get there, and I can give them the keys to cut that time in half to get them to success," he said.

So, he launched his first four-week youth barber boot camp for kids age 12 to 17. The inaugural camp wrapped in April, and on the last day, Van Gogh selected a local organization to donate to, teaching his students the importance of giving back. As school ends and summer starts he'll host another camp in July.

"Whether is be barbering, whether is be whatever positive influence I can give them I feel like it's my duty to do it at this point in my life," Van Gogh said.

Van Gogh's camp could also help some students combat what researchers call the "summer slide," a term referring to learning loss caused by academic disruptions like summer break. The barbershop boot camp builds a skill students can monetize while placing special emphasis on social and emotional development and mental health too.

"As men, we run from [what's uncomfortable]. We run from discomfort, and it's important for us to be comfortable with the uncomfortable because that's how we grow," he said.

If you have a teen interested in the camp, but you can't quite afford it, Van Gogh says he has sponsors to financially support students.