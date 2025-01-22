Southfield bakery donates proceeds of California Cookie to animals impacted by wildfires

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) —The Culinary Combo Bakery in Southfield sprang into action after news broke of the wildfires in California and is doing what they do best.

For Jodie Polk, one of the many ways to show someone you care about them is through food.

"Even when we get a person come in and say we received one of your baskets while they were mourning the loss of someone, it just warmed our hearts when someone says that. It's the best," said Polk.

When Polk heard about the wildfires in southern California from her best friend, Mary, who lives out that way, it was a no-brainer to create a specialty cookie.

"I said to my daughter, 'We've got to do something. We've got to come up with some kind of donation,' and I said, 'Oh, we'll do a cookie,'" said Polk.

That money from selling the California Cookie is going to the Best Friends Animal Society. It's a decision Jessica Barris, Polk's daughter, said was perfect because her mom and Mary are both dog lovers.

"It just seemed perfectly fitting for best friends with their pets to donate to Best Friends," said Barris.

Polk and Barris say they've sold over 100 California Cookies, and they're not stopping at simply donating the proceeds from the specialty cookie.

"The profits from the cookies that we're donating, we're going to match it with our own money to help even more," Barris.

Polk and Barris say their business is small and the donation at the end of the month might not be huge, but the goal is bigger than money.

"My hope is that it will inspire other people to help out," Polk said.