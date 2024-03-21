Watch CBS News
Southfield babysitter charged in death of 3-year-old girl

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 30-year-old Southfield woman is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old girl she was babysitting.

Iesha Harris was arraigned Wednesday in the 36th District Court and remanded in jail.

Prosecutors say, on Sunday, Harris fatally assaulted the child in the 15700 block of Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she died. An investigation determined she died from blunt force trauma.

Harris is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination Monday, April 1.

