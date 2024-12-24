Soup kitchens opening on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit organizations want to ensure everyone has something to eat this Christmas.

"There'll be more than enough. Nobody leaves hungry, nobody leaves hungry," said Brother Gary Wegner, the director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Wegner and his team of volunteers spent Christmas Eve serving hot plates of food. He says there is a lot of gratitude and generosity in a soup kitchen like Capuchin.

"I've never met a grateful person who is not generous, and I've met a generous person who is not grateful," said Wegner.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen has two locations: one on Connor Street and one on Meldrum Street. Both will be open on Christmas Day to serve meals. Dan O'Rourke, who has been serving meals with Capuchin since 2012, says his "Why" comes down to service.

"I like the idea of serving; you know, serving others. I think the service model kind of called to me so I enjoy that," said O'Rourke.

Capuchin won't be the only organization serving meals on Wednesday. The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries will also be offering meals with a side of Christmas cheer.

"We want them to forget all about all the pain and issues they might have faced throughout the year and let them celebrate Christmas or the holidays, wherever they come from. We don't discriminate; we just want to make sure everybody is having a great day," said Chad Audi, president and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

All six of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries' kitchens will be open on Christmas Day. Dinner will start at 4:30 p.m. Audi says that serving the community during the holidays is special for him because it's an opportunity to be festive.

"It's not about just to satisfy their hunger it's more about having feelings that somebody loves them and somebody cares for them," he said.