Social media group helps lead to arrest of alleged Michigan child predator, authorities say

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was arrested thanks to help from a popular social media group who caught the man sending graphic messages and images to who he thought was an 11-year-old girl, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced.

Derrick Glenn Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Derrick Glenn, 35, of Memphis, was arraigned in 42-1 District Court in Romeo on the charges of child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes, indecent exposure and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%, and is lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

On May 18, the Memphis Police Department contacted the Macomb County Sheriff's Office to assist with the case.

Deputies responded to an apartment on Henderson Street to arrest Glenn. Memphis police said they started investigating after they were made aware of the incident through an online social media group called "Big Country's Predator Exposure."

The group is run by Sean Meadows, who told police he messaged with Glenn on social media, posing as an 11-year-old girl. Glenn had sent him graphic images and messages. He had emailed authorities a copy of the video depicting the alleged incident.

Authorities collected a USB flash drive and a cell phone. The sheriff's office also assisted with transporting and lodging Glenn.