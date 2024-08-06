Simone Biles, other Olympic gymnastics stars are coming to Detroit this fall

A look at the power and impact of women's sports

A look at the power and impact of women's sports

A look at the power and impact of women's sports

(CBS DETROIT) — Fresh off the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history is coming to Detroit this fall.

Simone Biles will be joined by fellow 2024 Olympic champions Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Fred Richard, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik for the Gold Over America Tour. Other cast members include Peng-Peng Lee, Katelyn Ohashi, Joscelyn Roberson, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt and more.

The 30-city tour, which begins on Sept. 17, will come to Detroit on Nov. 3 at the Little Caesars Arena. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

The women's team won a gold medal in Paris, while the men's team won bronze. In addition, Biles, Carey and Chiles earned gold, silver and bronze medals collectively in the vault, floor exercise and women's all-around.

Nedoroscik won a bronze medal for the pommel horse.