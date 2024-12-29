Shots fired at Saline police station, authorities say

(CBS DETROIT) — A Manchester man is in custody and getting help after firing shots at Saline's police station Sunday morning.

The 39-year-old man was at the station just after 8 a.m. and reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis.

The Saline Police Department says he called dispatch from the parking lot of the station and then fired three shots from a pistol.

At least one of the shots was fired at the building, police say.

Members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Milan Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted Saline police in de-escalating the situation.

Authorities say the man was taken into custody unharmed. Two handguns possessed by the man were taken by police.

Charges are expected to be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

The police station is located in the same building as the Saline City Hall.

Suicide prevention resources

Washtenaw County residents in need of mental health support can call the CARES team at 734-544-3050.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.