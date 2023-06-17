Shooting in Manistee leaves 2 people injured; police investigating

MANISTEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Manistee.

According to the Manistee City Police Department, the Manistee County Central Dispatch received a call at about 12:36 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 200 block of Fifth Street.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old Traverse City man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Witnesses told police the suspect ran from the scene with two other people. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed as critical.

An hour later, dispatch received another call about a second shooting in the 900 block of Vine Street. Police found a 19-year-old Muskegon man with two gunshot wounds to his extremities. That victim is listed in stable condition.

Two people were found and questioned for their involvement in the shooting.

Police believe the two victims were injured in the initial shooting and there was no second shooting. The shooting is believed to not be random and both victims knew each other, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.