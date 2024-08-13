Sheetz announces 4 more Detroit-area locations

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain Sheetz announced its plans to open four new locations in Metro Detroit.

This comes after Sheetz previously announced that locations would open in Romulus and Chesterfield. The first Detroit-area store to open will be the Romulus store. It will be located on Middlebelt Road, north of I-94, and is scheduled to open in late summer, according to a release. The Chesterfield location will be on 23 Mile Road, east of I-94.

The four new Detroit-area stores will be at the following locations:

8200 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

20623 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180

45011 Garfield Road, Macomb, MI 48044

31925 Van Dyke Avenue, Warren, MI 48093

Sheetz, a family-owned company that operates more than 740 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina, says that each new Michigan location will make weekly donations to local food banks, support Special Olympics chapters and volunteer at different events.

In addition, Sheetz will donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Michigan to show its support for the Metro Detroit community.

The popular chain is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is known for its menu, which includes sandwiches and salads that customers order via touch-screen order terminals.