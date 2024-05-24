Sheep hired to "mow" grass on Lake Michigan island

Car in Southwest Detroit sinkhole, Pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State and more top stories

Car in Southwest Detroit sinkhole, Pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State and more top stories

Car in Southwest Detroit sinkhole, Pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A flock of sheep, and not a lawn mowing service, have been hired to maintain a Lake Michigan island.

Officials hired the sheep to graze the grass on Renard Island, a 55-acre manmade island in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A permanent causeway connects the island to the mainland, and a locked gate at the shore end of the causeway limits certain vehicles from accessing the island, according to a document from Brown County officials on the Renard Island Vegetation Control Project.

Due to this, vegetation often becomes thick, tall and overgrown.

So, a flock of sheep from Wooly Green Gazers was hired to graze the island to manage the vegetation.

Check out the newest temporary residents of Renard Island! The sheep from Wooly Green Grazers were hired to graze the... Posted by Port of Green Bay - The Port of Call for All on Thursday, May 23, 2024

Renard Island isn't open to the public, but the Port of Green Bay says people can try to catch a glimpse of the island's newest residents from a ride at the Bay Beach Amusement Park.