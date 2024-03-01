Watch CBS News
Several people injured after vehicle crashes into Walmart in Canton

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Several people were injured Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a Walmart on Ford Road in Canton, police say. 

According to Canton police, the vehicle crashed into the building at 39500 Ford Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

Police say several people who were inside the store were injured and transported to an area hospital by first responders from Canton, Livonia, Plymouth and Westland. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

