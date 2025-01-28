Driver injured after semi-truck overturns on Merriman Road near Detroit Metro Airport

Semi tips over at I-94 exit to Merriman Road

Semi tips over at I-94 exit to Merriman Road

Semi tips over at I-94 exit to Merriman Road

Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - Police warn drivers of heavy traffic after a semi-truck overturned Tuesday afternoon near the Detroit Metro Airport.

The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. near Merriman Road. According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a crash onto Merriman Road from Interstate 94.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was in the eastbound lanes when he lost control of the semi, crashed into a center median guardrail, continued onto Merriman, and then crashed into the median divider wall.

The driver was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

MSP advises anyone heading to the airport to use other roads, including Middle Belt Road to Eureka or I-275 to Eureka.