Alcohol believed to be factor after semi crashes into vehicle on Michigan freeway, police say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a Michigan crash where a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle that had its hazards on while stopped in a freeway lane, officials said. 

At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Flint Township officer was dispatched to northbound I-75 near Miller Road for a road hazard. Drivers called 911 to report that a vehicle was occupied and parked in one of the lanes of travel with its hazard lights on. 

A semi-truck rear-ended a stopped vehicle on northbound I-75 near Miller Road early Wednesday. Flint Township Police Department

While the officer was responding to the scene, a semi-truck rear-ended the stopped vehicle, causing the semi-truck to roll over and strike the median, police said. 

The officer immediately rendered aid and located the occupant of the vehicle that was rear-ended, a 29-year-old who was seriously injured. 

The officer also found the driver of the semi-truck, who was entrapped in his vehicle and allegedly complaining about sustaining minor injuries. The driver was pulled out of the truck and taken to safety. 

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash where a semi-truck rear-ended a vehicle with its hazards on early Wednesday. Flint Township Police Department

Paramedics arrived and treated both individuals before taking them to a local hospital. 

The roadway was shut down for several hours as authorities investigated and cleaned up. 

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

