Alcohol believed to be factor after semi crashes into vehicle on Michigan freeway, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a Michigan crash where a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle that had its hazards on while stopped in a freeway lane, officials said.
At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Flint Township officer was dispatched to northbound I-75 near Miller Road for a road hazard. Drivers called 911 to report that a vehicle was occupied and parked in one of the lanes of travel with its hazard lights on.
While the officer was responding to the scene, a semi-truck rear-ended the stopped vehicle, causing the semi-truck to roll over and strike the median, police said.
The officer immediately rendered aid and located the occupant of the vehicle that was rear-ended, a 29-year-old who was seriously injured.
The officer also found the driver of the semi-truck, who was entrapped in his vehicle and allegedly complaining about sustaining minor injuries. The driver was pulled out of the truck and taken to safety.
Paramedics arrived and treated both individuals before taking them to a local hospital.
The roadway was shut down for several hours as authorities investigated and cleaned up.
Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.