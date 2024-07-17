Alcohol believed to be factor after semi crashes into vehicle on Michigan freeway, police say

Samantha Woll trial jury has 1 more day to reach verdict, Trump to visit Michigan and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a Michigan crash where a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle that had its hazards on while stopped in a freeway lane, officials said.

At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Flint Township officer was dispatched to northbound I-75 near Miller Road for a road hazard. Drivers called 911 to report that a vehicle was occupied and parked in one of the lanes of travel with its hazard lights on.

While the officer was responding to the scene, a semi-truck rear-ended the stopped vehicle, causing the semi-truck to roll over and strike the median, police said.

The officer immediately rendered aid and located the occupant of the vehicle that was rear-ended, a 29-year-old who was seriously injured.

The officer also found the driver of the semi-truck, who was entrapped in his vehicle and allegedly complaining about sustaining minor injuries. The driver was pulled out of the truck and taken to safety.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash where a semi-truck rear-ended a vehicle with its hazards on early Wednesday. Flint Township Police Department

Paramedics arrived and treated both individuals before taking them to a local hospital.

The roadway was shut down for several hours as authorities investigated and cleaned up.

