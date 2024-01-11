Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County selected to host next KC-46A Pegasus

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Department of the Air Force announced Thursday it picked Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County as the location to host the next KC-46A Pegasus pending the outcome of a planned environmental impact analysis in 2026.

12 KC-46As are expected to replace the A-10C Thunderbolt IIs and KC-135 Stratotankers at Selfridge ANGB, according to a press release.

"This decision is very good news for Selfridge Air National Guard Base now and for the future," Candice S. Miller, Macomb County public works commissioner and former congresswoman said. "Selfridge is perfectly positioned to carry out this very important critical mission for the Air National Guard. It's critical because the 12 new KC-46A refuelers to be placed here are vital for keeping fighter aircraft flying and in the sky all over the world."

The A-10s at Selfridge ANGB are expected to start divestment in 2026, and the KC-135s to start divestment in 2028.

Selfridge ANGB is expected to receive 12 new KC-46s that are projected to start arriving in 2029.