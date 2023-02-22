Secretary of State offices closed in more than 20 counties due to winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - With severe winter weather expected across much of Michigan Wednesday, Secretary of State offices in more than 20 counties are closed.

The office locations are currently closed.

Allegan County (Allegan)

Barry County (Hastings)

Berrien County (Benton Harbor, Niles)

Branch County (Coldwater)

Calhoun County (Albion, Battle Creek)

Cass County (Dowagiac)

Eaton County (Lansing – Executive Court)

Hillsdale County (Hillsdale)

Ingham County (Lansing – East Michigan Ave., Mason)

Jackson County (Jackson)

Kalamazoo County (Kalamazoo, Portage)

Lenawee County (Adrian)

Livingston County (Howell)

Macomb County (Chesterfield, Clinton Twp., Eastpointe, Romeo, Shelby Twp., Sterling Heights, Warren)

Monroe County (Monroe, Temperance)

Oakland County (Clarkston, Hazel Park, Highland, Novi, Oak Park, Pontiac, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Troy, West Bloomfield)

St. Clair County (Port Huron)

St. Joseph County (Sturgis)

Van Buren County (Paw Paw)

Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Ypsilanti)

Wayne County (Belleville, Brownstown, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit – East Warren Ave, Detroit – Bagley, Detroit – Livernois,

Detroit – West Grand Blvd, Detroit – Mack Ave, Detroit – West 7 Mile, Hamtramck, Inkster, Livonia, Redford, Taylor, Trenton).

Residents who had pre-scheduled appointments at closed offices will be emailed with instructions on rescheduling their visit. The Secretary of State reminds residents that licenses and plates that expire on a day when branch offices are closed can be renewed the following day without penalty.

All other Secretary of State offices remain open for normal hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. With additional closures possible, Michiganders are urged to visit Michigan.gov/SOS for the latest information on branch closures.