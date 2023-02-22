Secretary of State offices closed in more than 20 counties due to winter storm
(CBS DETROIT) - With severe winter weather expected across much of Michigan Wednesday, Secretary of State offices in more than 20 counties are closed.
The office locations are currently closed.
- Allegan County (Allegan)
- Barry County (Hastings)
- Berrien County (Benton Harbor, Niles)
- Branch County (Coldwater)
- Calhoun County (Albion, Battle Creek)
- Cass County (Dowagiac)
- Eaton County (Lansing – Executive Court)
- Hillsdale County (Hillsdale)
- Ingham County (Lansing – East Michigan Ave., Mason)
- Jackson County (Jackson)
- Kalamazoo County (Kalamazoo, Portage)
- Lenawee County (Adrian)
- Livingston County (Howell)
- Macomb County (Chesterfield, Clinton Twp., Eastpointe, Romeo, Shelby Twp., Sterling Heights, Warren)
- Monroe County (Monroe, Temperance)
- Oakland County (Clarkston, Hazel Park, Highland, Novi, Oak Park, Pontiac, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Troy, West Bloomfield)
- St. Clair County (Port Huron)
- St. Joseph County (Sturgis)
- Van Buren County (Paw Paw)
- Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Ypsilanti)
- Wayne County (Belleville, Brownstown, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit – East Warren Ave, Detroit – Bagley, Detroit – Livernois,
- Detroit – West Grand Blvd, Detroit – Mack Ave, Detroit – West 7 Mile, Hamtramck, Inkster, Livonia, Redford, Taylor, Trenton).
Residents who had pre-scheduled appointments at closed offices will be emailed with instructions on rescheduling their visit. The Secretary of State reminds residents that licenses and plates that expire on a day when branch offices are closed can be renewed the following day without penalty.
All other Secretary of State offices remain open for normal hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. With additional closures possible, Michiganders are urged to visit Michigan.gov/SOS for the latest information on branch closures.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.