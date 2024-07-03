Watch CBS News
Second Michigan man charged with killing mother during Warren police chase

(CBS DETROIT) - A second man has been charged in connection with the killing of a mother of two children during a police chase in Warren over the weekend. 

Damaree Terry, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his workplace in Auburn Hills for his role in the chase. 

damaree-terry.jpg
Damaree Terry  Warren Police Department

Police say, after reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators learned that Terry was driving the second Dodge Charger that had fled officers. 

Terry admitted his involvement in the chase and told investigators where the vehicle was located. Authorities recovered the Dodge Charger and brought it to the Warren Police Department. 

The vehicle driven by James Hudson, 26, hit a Jeep on 10 Mile Road near Dequindre Road at around 1:30 a.m. This resulted in the death of Katrina Michael. After Hudson struck the victim's vehicle, Terry did not stop the vehicle he was driving. 

Terry was arraigned Wednesday on the charges of second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing and eluding, second-degree fleeing and eluding and reckless driving causing serious injury. 

He was given a $1 million bond and must wear a steel cuff tether if released. His preliminary examination is scheduled for July 23. 

Hudson was arraigned on the same charges on Tuesday. 

Michigan man charged with killing mother of two during Warren police chase 02:56
