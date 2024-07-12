ScrapFest kicks off in Lansing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Works of metal art will be on full display this weekend at ScrapFest in Lansing.

ScrapFest started nearly 20 years ago as a sculpture competition lasting two weeks. Today, it has grown to a month. It's part art show, part metalworking, and a little bit of competition.

"My sculpture, in particular, is called Welcome to the Show; it's based off a circus theme. I wanted it to look like a circus was jumping out of a box," said Michael Bennett, a ScrapFest participant and vendor.

About two months ago, metalworkers from all over the country were given an hour to pick out 500 pounds of scrap metal to work with. Organizers said the goal of ScrapFest is to put Lansing on the map for metalworking, making the city a destination known for artistic and often functional pieces of metal. It also aims to boost the local economy and show off the city.

"I love metalworking because it's just so versatile; a lot of times, I view metal almost as water," Bennett said. "You get it hot enough, and it literally turns into liquid, or when it's cold, it's as solid as a piece of ice, so from those two descriptions, you can make almost anything."

Over the years, ScrapFest has grown to include vendors who line the streets of Old Town, music, and, new this year, the 8K Great Scrap Run.

Kate Ciolek said she can appreciate just how much creativity goes into these pieces through her work in photography.

"I wouldn't say that photography is easy per se, but is not as difficult as imagining something from metal scrap and then turning it into something that is a recognizable figure," she said.

ScrapFest officially kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday and runs through the afternoon on Saturday.