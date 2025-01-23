School bus carrying 30 children crashes in Southeast Michigan, authorities say

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Seven people, including children, suffered minor injuries after a school bus filled with about 30 children crashed Thursday afternoon in Washtenaw County.

The crash happened at about 4:13 p.m. in the 9700 block of Talladay Road in Augusta Township.

According to Michigan State Police, the bus from Lincoln Elementary School slid on ice, causing the driver to lose control and overturn. The Augusta Township Fire Department says all the children on the bus have been removed.

A spokesperson with Huron Valley Ambulance says a total of seven people, including the driver, were injured. Four children were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital for lower back pain.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.