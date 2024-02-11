Watch CBS News
Missing Detroit teen found safe, mother says

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Saniyah Webster, was missing but has been found safe, according to her mother. 

Webster was last seen on Feb. 10 around 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of Stoepel. Detroit police said she went shopping and didn't return home. 

Saniyah Webster
Detroit Police Department

Webster was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, has black hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 123 pounds. She has tattoos on her arm and the name "Iyona" on her chest. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-346-7546. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 1:44 PM EST

