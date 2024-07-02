Watch Live: Salute to America in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit is partnering with The Henry Ford and Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Michigan, for a two-hour "Salute to America in Greenfield Village" special on Tuesday, July 2.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra takes centerstage for a patriotic orchestral performance at this annual event, which is capped off by Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," cannon fire and a brilliant fireworks finale.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and will re-air this special presentation on Thursday, July 4 from 8-10 p.m.

Tuesday's event is streaming at 8:30 p.m. and simulcasts on Detroit50 (WKBD) at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV