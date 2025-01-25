Rouge Park receives $430,000 grant from Gilbert Family Foundation

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan's largest urban park is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a new grant to help keep programs running.

The Gilbert Family Foundation announced the three-year, $430,000 grant for Rouge Park Saturday during the park's annual Winterfest event.

Rouge Park has 1,200 acres of green space with multiple walking and biking trails, a butterfly garden and 100 cherry trees.

"I just love being able to have access to all these free, nature-based resources. The community in this area is very vibrant," said Lex Allen, program manager for Friends of Rouge Park. "Anyone that's familiar with the Brennan pool area, that parking lot, they know that when it's 70-plus degrees in the city, that lot gets jumping, that basketball court gets slapping, that playground is slapping and we have a good time. So, I just really love the people. I love the people that make this park what it is."

Park officials are raising money for the centennial celebration, which is happening from June 27 to June 29. The weekend celebration is free and open to everyone.

