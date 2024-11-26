Watch CBS News
Rod Wave bringing "Last Lap Tour" to Detroit next year

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Rapper and singer Rod Wave will bring his "Last Lap Tour" to the Little Caesars Arena next year.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2025. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday and are available at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com. The concert is expected to feature Moneybagg Yo, Toosi, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Eelmatic.

The multi-state tour kicked off in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 31, 2024, and ended in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2025. 

Rod Wave's debut album, "Pray 4 Love," went platinum within a year of release and included the hit song "Rags2Riches."

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

