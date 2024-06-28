Rocket Mortgage Classic delayed on Saturday due to expected rain

(CBS DETROIT) — Rocket Mortgage Classic announced it will start later on Saturday due to possible rain showers in the morning.

Officials say shuttles will not operate until 9:45 a.m. with the gates opening at 10 a.m. Tee times will start at 11 a.m., and golfers will play in threesomes on holes 1 and 10.

Under the tournament's ticket policy, re-entry will be allowed for all ticketholders for that day if delayed.

The Detroit Golf Club began hosting the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, replacing the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule.

According to the National Weather Service, rain showers are expected in Southeast Michigan overnight into Saturday morning. There is also a chance of non-severe thunderstorms. Stronger storms are expected in late afternoon and evening.