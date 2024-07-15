Road resurfacing projects starting in 3 Southeast Michigan counties this week

Trump rally shooter's motive unclear, deliberations resume in Samantha Woll trial and more stories

Trump rally shooter's motive unclear, deliberations resume in Samantha Woll trial and more stories

Trump rally shooter's motive unclear, deliberations resume in Samantha Woll trial and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin road projects across five counties this week, including three in Southeast Michigan, officials said.

These projects are part of the Rebuilding Michigan plan, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment to fix Michigan's highways and bridges, and the Building Michigan Together Plan.

"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 23,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,600 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let's roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

Whitmer's office says by the end of this construction season, the state will have fixed 23,000 lane miles of road and 1,600 bridges.

The projects starting this week that impact the state's Southeast region will happen in Genesee, Lenawee and St. Clair counties.

M-57 resurfacing project in Genesee County

Crews will begin resurfacing 9.8 miles of M-57 from M-54 to M-15 in Genesee County on Monday, July 15. This $2.3 million project will include hot-mix asphalt cold milling, resurfacing and pavement markings.

Due to the work, daytime single-lane closures will be implemented.

MDOT says the work will improve safety and provide a smoother surface to drive on, extending the life of the roadway.

The investment is expected to support 28 jobs. Officials say the project will last through late September.

M-34 resurfacing project in Lenawee County

This project involves the resurfacing of M-34 in Adrian between Industrial Drive and Hazen Creek. Crews will repave one direction of the road at a time, and alternating traffic will share the open lane.

The work starts on Monday, July 15, and is expected to last through Friday, Aug. 23.

This $1.8 million is expected to support 22 jobs.

M-19 resurfacing in St. Clair County

Crews will resurface M-19 from Memphis to I-69 in St. Clair County to extend the roadway's life.

Work begins on Monday, July 15, and is expected to last until Aug. 29.

The work includes paver-placed surface seal, fog seal, corrugations, pavement markings and shoulder gravel. This will provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

During the project, single-lane closures will be in place daily, and two-way traffic will be maintained, according to MDOT.

The $1.5 million project will support 18 jobs.