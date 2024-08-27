RNC sues Detroit, says city didn't hire enough Republican election workers

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit, Trump and Vance in Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Detroit, alleging that city officials haven't hired enough Republican election inspectors, also known as poll workers.

Under Michigan law, commissioners "shall appoint at least one election inspector from each major political party and shall appoint an equal number, as nearly as possible, of election inspectors in each election precinct from each major political party."

Election inspectors are hired, paid and trained to assist with local elections at voting sites, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's website. They greet and check in voters, issue ballots, assist with tabulation and sometimes assist with absentee ballots.

The suit names City Clerk Janice Winfrey, City Council President Mary Sheffield and Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallet as plaintiffs for their positions as part of the Election Commission of the City of Detroit.

According to the lawsuit, the city appointed 310 Republican election inspectors and 2,337 Democrats for the primary election on Aug. 6. This means that of the 335 precincts, 300 failed to comply with the "equal number, as nearly as possible" for election workers from each major party, and 202 precincts didn't have a Republican election inspector, according to the suit.

Of the 310 Republicans that were appointed, only 52 of the 675 nominated by Gnacke-Nemeth were appointed.

"Accordingly, the ratio of Democrats to Republicans - 7.5 to 1 - appointed as election inspectors by the City of Detroit Election Commission in the aggregate is not 'an equal number, as nearly as possible,' as required by Section 674(2) of the Election Law," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is demanding that Detroit appoint more Republican election inspectors to "correct the imbalance" and "adhere to legal requirements" ahead of the November election.

"Detroit's failure to hire Republican poll workers is the kind of bad-faith Democrat interference that drives down faith in elections," said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump. "The RNC is bringing suit to remedy this completely unacceptable breach of public trust and our unprecedented election integrity campaign will continue to fight in Michigan and nationwide to protect the rights of every voter to have fair, accurate, secure and transparent elections."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Detroit officials who said the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Read the full lawsuit below.