Michigan chefs partner with Rising Stars Academy to raise funds for programs supporting people with disabilites

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan chefs banded together on Thursday to help raise funds for new programs offered by Rising Stars Academy.

The academy, which supports job opportunities for people with disabilities, is expanding its Home Hub and Gather & Grounds programs.

The Home Hub program focuses on vocational training in fields, such as culinary arts, retail operations, and customer service. The academy partners with local businesses to offer consumers real-life job experiences.

The Gather & Grounds program will serve as a coffee shop and social hub, offering barista and customer service training. It focuses on making "adults with disabilities feel comfortable, welcome and integrated with their communities," according to a new release.

On Thursday, the academy and the Rising Stars Academy Foundation hosted its Night Under the Stars fundraiser and dinner to raise money for building renovations and equipment and vehicle purchases.

As of Friday, the academy had raised more than $42,000, just shy of its $50,000 goal.

Mark Prentiss, co-founder of the Rising Stars Academy, said 13 chefs from Metro Detroit presented signature dishes, with some of the academy's students assisting.

"The energy was off the charts," Prentiss told CBS News Detroit. "[The students] just shined throughout the whole night ... Most of them could be in professional services because that's the kind of dedication we have. Our chefs go out and talk about the experiences of working with our students, and some of them allow our students to come in and do internships in their buildings, and do prep and do different tasks. This is a way for the chefs to kind of pay homage to them for coming down and working with them in their buildings."