Richmond man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) — A 63-year-old Richmond man was killed Thursday in a head-on crash in Orion Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:02 p.m. on Dutton Road near Bald Mountain Road when a Richmond man driving a 2024 Kia Forte east on Dutton Road crossed the centerline and hit a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

After hitting the Silverado, the Kia reportedly struck a 2018 GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon, a 43-year-old Rochester man, was uninjured.

The Richmond man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, a 25-year-old Orion Township resident, was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition. Deputies said all drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.