Richmond Community Schools closed all week due to written death threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Richmond Community Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week after a written death threat was discovered by school staff upon their return from holiday break.

The note was found shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The note not only threatened the safety of an employee, but their spouse and children, and included personal information.

The individual in the note was identified. The district immediately went into lock down and the Richmond police were called.

The situation is an active investigation and the district says they are fully cooperating with police.

The superintendent says the threat has not been resolved; therefore, the district will be closed through Friday, Jan. 6 and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 9.

Anyone that has information on the threat or information that may lead to the arrest of the individual(s) who issued the threat should contact the Richmond Police Department at 586-727-4000.