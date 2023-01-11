Reward offered for information after Pontiac man found fatally shot

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a Pontiac man on Tuesday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man's body was found at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in an apartment located in the 60 block of Surrey Lane.

The man had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is schedule and evidence was collected at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime or anyone suspicious activity happening in the area near the apartment on Tuesday is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips will remain anonymous.