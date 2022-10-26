Residents petition to slow down speedy drivers in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly two weeks after 12-year-old Joseph Smith of Dearborn Heights was struck and killed while crossing the street, neighbors are pushing forward a petition that they believe can help save lives.

"They wanted to put flashing stop signs in the school areas and possibly speed bumps and just make drivers more aware that there are kids in the area," Dearborn mother Nicole Kreimes says.

For Kreimes, it is hard to forget what happened to Joseph, a young boy who was no stranger to her son.

"This is my son's friend. They went to school together. They went to the football games together," Kreimes explained.

However, following a football game at Annapolis High School on Oct. 15, Joseph was riding his bike when he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street. Ironically, the incident happened right outside of Kreimes' home.

"My son was with him 10 minutes earlier. We heard the driver say, 'Oh my God, I just hit a kid.' So we ran out of the house. He was lying in the street. It was very traumatic," Kreimes says.

Today, a memorial sits outside the corner of Annapolis Street and Pardee Avenue. Just houses away from it is resident Falih Wdaa who says something needs to change.

"This is something very important to notice. Drivers speed. They don't stop at the stop signs," Wdaa says.

Since the incident, nearly 3,000 people have signed a petition pushing for more speed bumps and flashing traffic signs in and around local schools in Dearborn Heights.

Kreimes, who signed the petition, says the lack of lighting in the area is one of many issues that need to be resolved.

"There is not enough light. It gets really dark here at night. I see people blow through the stop signs all day long," Kreimes said.

And while police say speed was not a factor in Smith's death, Wdaa says he believes making many of the safety additions the petition is asking for can help prevent history from repeating itself.

"It is very necessary and will help the neighborhood and save the kids and adults. This is an important step to take to avoid something like this," Wdaa says.

Detroit News Now reached out to the City of Dearborn Heights for comment on Wednesday but have yet to receive a response.