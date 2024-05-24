Replay reviews unavailable in Blue Jays-Tigers game in Detroit due to power failure disruption

A technical issue affected both team broadcasts and made replay reviews unavailable throughout Thursday night's Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park.

Major League Baseball said the Detroit broadcast compound lost power just before the first pitch, rendering both clubs without a broadcast feed. The commissioner's office informed the Blue Jays and Tigers that each team would only be able to challenge any umpires' calls via instant replay once the issue was rectified.

"Should broadcast capabilities return, each club will be afforded its normal Manager's Challenge but will have unlimited Crew Chief Reviews for the remainder of the game," MLB told the teams.

A Tigers spokesperson said the problem was fixed during the sixth inning, and MLB confirmed the replay system was back up and running beginning in the top of the seventh. Before the system was restored, no calls appeared likely to trigger a manager's challenge.

The score was tied 1-all after six innings, and Toronto went on to win 9-1.

"Technology's great until you don't have it," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "It was a bit of an old-school game for about seven innings."

MLB said the issue was not unprecedented at other ballparks, but the same problem occurred last year in Detroit, where that game was played without replay review for seven innings.