Red Wings-Senators game postponed due to severe weather

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The NHL has postponed Friday's Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators game due to severe winter weather in Ottawa. 

The NHL announced the postponement Thursday morning. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb 27 at 7 p.m. 

Detroit returns to action with a road game against the Pittsburg Penguins on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. 

The Red Wings (14-11-7) snapped a six-game winless stream Wednesday with a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

