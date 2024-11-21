Hockey legend Pavel Datsyuk honored by Detroit Red Wings

(CBS DETROIT) — Ten days ago, former Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and on Thursday, Detroit honored the man nicknamed the "Magic Man."

Datsyuk spent his entire 14-year NHL career with the Red Wings, and he says coming back to Detroit is like being with family once again.

Little Caesars Arena was filled with Datsyuk's No. 13 Datsyuk jersey at the home game against the New York Islanders.

"It's awesome, it was a good 14 years. Good memories, it's a fun road," Datsyuk said.

Datsyuk took part in the ceremonial puck drop before the game, and while he hasn't touched the ice in Detroit since 2016, the fans say if you like Red Wings hockey, it's impossible to have not missed him since.

"When I was in high school, we won the Stanley Cup in 2008, and Pavel Datsyuk was probably the best player. He was the Magic Man, and he was just a pleasure to watch," Chris Langlois from Windsor, Ontario.

Datsyuk also helped Detroit win the 2002 Stanley Cup, and his electrifying skills helped solidify him as one of the game's premier two-way forwards throughout his career.

"He's iconic in Detroit and in Hockey and just the Magic Man," said Andrew Dehaan from Waterford.

Before the game, Datsyuk spoke about what the whole experience of being honored and inducted has meant to him.

"They spread moment for not one hour but just like one weekend, and it's just awesome. Good memory," he said.

Datsyuk ended his career back in his home country of Russia, but prior to Thursday's ceremony, it was announced that the Red Wings signed Datsyuk to a one-day contract, enabling him to go down in history as a member of the team.