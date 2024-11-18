Professional women's hockey returning to Detroit in March 2025 for PWHL Takeover Tour

E. coli outbreak linked to carrots, Lions move to 9-1 with rout of Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Professional Women's Hockey League is returning to Detroit in 2025 for its PWHL Takeover Tour.

The Minnesota Frost take on the New York Sirens on Sunday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

Last year, Little Caesars Arena housed a U.S. professional women's hockey attendance record of 13,736 to watch Boston beat Ottawa. Little Caesars Arena will be the only return site to host a neutral-site game during the PWHL's second season.

The nine-game PWHL Takeover Tour kicks off on Jan. 5 in Seattle and concludes on March 29 in St. Louis.

Presale tickets are available beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, with general admission tickets for sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

"Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion."

In October, the PWHL announced it was launching an expansion process intending to add as many as two franchises for the start of the 2025–26 season. Detroit and Pittsburgh are among the U.S. expansion candidates.

"(We're) looking for the right market size, right fan base, right facilities, right economic opportunity — so a lot of research to be done over the next couple months," said Scheer in October. "But yeah, looking to continue to build the league and grow the number of teams."

The puck drops on the PWHL's second season on Nov. 30.