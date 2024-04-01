Purdue, Tennessee fans flocked to Detroit over the weekend for NCAA game

Purdue, Tennessee fans flocked to the Motor City over the weekend for NCAA game

Purdue, Tennessee fans flocked to the Motor City over the weekend for NCAA game

Purdue, Tennessee fans flocked to the Motor City over the weekend for NCAA game

(CBS DETROIT) - Tennessee and Purdue fans alike rushed to the Motor City to see their favorite team take the hardwood this weekend.

CBS News Detroit caught up with the fans as they lined up outside of Little Caesars Arena to watch their favorite college basketball team and see what they liked about the city, which, for many fans, was their first time visiting.

"Nice hotel. No traffic. We had fun at Tin Roof," said one couple.

"LCA, Comerica, Ford Field. All close together. Lot of great things around too," said another couple of Purdue fans.

"The downtown part of Detroit has been so nice, so friendly and we've like had an amazing time," said another Vols fan.

The gold and black and white and orange could be found all throughout the city for the Elite 8 matchup that saw Purdue taking the 72-66 victory over Tennessee.

Many of the fans were getting their first taste of the city as many came to town from the states the participating colleges call home.

"There seems like there's a lot of untapped culture here that I haven't found yet, but yeah, I'd definitely come back," said a couple of Purdue students who make the drive from Lafayette.

"It's awesome. I'm glad Detroit could represent this," said another fan.

With Sunday's victory, Purdue punches their ticket to the Final Four for a matchup against 11-seed NC State on Saturday, April 6.