Proposed Michigan legislation cracks down on vehicles modified to be louder

(CBS DETROIT) - A bill introduced to the Michigan Legislature is looking to decrease noise pollution around Metro Detroit, more particularly, along Woodward Avenue.

House Bill 5696 was introduced on April 25 and, if passed, would increase fines for motorists who purposely alter a vehicle's exhaust system to be louder than normal.

You can view the bill below:

The bill was referred to the Committee of Transportation.

"We are looking to do a $500 penalty for the first infraction. $1,000 for subsequent infractions," says state Rep. Natalie Price (D-Berkley), who brought forth the legislation.

We caught up with Chris Taylor, owner of Taylor'd Rod and Customs in Wayne, to get his reaction to the proposed bill.

Taylor has been working on cars for years and also does custom builds.

"Honestly, I don't think you're going to be able to stop it. I think the more people push against it, other people are going to do it more," says Chris Taylor, the owner of Taylor'd Rod and Customs in Wayne.

Price was clear in specifying her goal was not to penalize drivers but to encourage responsible behavior.

"First violation, the fine is completely waivable if the person uses that money to put into the vehicle to get it fixed, to get it back to standard, to get it updated as needed so that it complies," Price told CBS News Detroit.