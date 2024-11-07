Man accused of threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Whitmer, bomb her home after being denied parole

Third victim dies in studio shooting, Elissa Slotkin wins U.S. Senate race and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man incarcerated in the Michigan Department of Corrections is accused of threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and bomb her home.

Jihaad Ahmad, 36, was arraigned on one count of false report or threat of terrorism.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges that upon being denied parole, Ahmad sent a letter in response to the governor's office in May 2024, threatening her life and to bomb her residence when he was eventually released from prison.

The letter was handed off to Michigan State Police for investigation.

"Violence and violent rhetoric directed at elected officials pose significant threats to not only them but our democracy as a whole," Nessel said in a statement. "My department is committed to prosecuting this offense to the fullest extent of the law."

If convicted, Ahmad faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Ahmad will appear in 54-A District Court in Lansing on Nov. 14.