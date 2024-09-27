Michigan man charged with assaulting postal carrier over Kamala Harris flyer

Man charged in Na'Ziyah Harris case in court, boy killed by falling tree in Howell and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 61-year-old Farmington Hills man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a female postal carrier Thursday evening upon receiving a flyer in the mail featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

Investigators say Russell Frank Valleau was allegedly upset about receiving the particular piece of mail and told the postal carrier that he did not want that "Black b****" in his mailbox. He's accused of yelling derogatory, racist and sexual remarks about Harris and the carrier, calling the postal carrier a "Black b****" and lunging at her with a knife.

The postal carrier used pepper spray on Valleau to stop the attack. Farmington Hills police later arrested him in a neighbor's yard.

Russell Frank Valleau Farmington Hills Police Department

"In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote. Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race, or for doing their job. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Valleau was arraigned Friday on one felony count of ethnic intimidation and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and was issued a $25,000 bond.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department is dedicated to preventing attacks based on race, gender or political affiliation," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "Such conduct is not tolerated in this great community and the Farmington Hills Police Department will use every resource to bring offenders to justice, ensuring the community remains a safe and welcoming place for all people."

Valleau is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 27.

If convicted of ethnic intimidation, Valleau faces up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.