Popeyes franchise owner in Troy accused of violating child labor laws

(CBS DETROIT) - A Popeyes franchise owner in Troy is fined $48,000 for allegedly allowing teens to work over the hours permitted by the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the employer, Michigan Multi-King Inc., allowed 63 teens between the ages of 14 and 15 to work more than 18 hours when school was in session or worked past 7 p.m. before June 1 and past 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, students cannot work more than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day, or more than 18 hours a week.

As a result, the employer is ordered to pay $48,251 in civil money penalties.

"Far too often, we find teens working hours that are not allowed by the Fair Labor Standards Act," Wage and Hour District Director Timolin Mitchell said in a written statement. "Child labor laws were enacted nearly a century ago to protect children. Employers that hire teen labor must ensure they follow the law while allowing teens to earn valuable work experience."