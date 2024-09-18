Michigan man arrested after fatally stabbing his neighbor, police say

Teen allegedly brings gun to Michigan school, Eastern Market cancels next tailgate and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 50-year-old Pontiac man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of his neighbor, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office says two men got into an argument at a house on the 100 block of Ypsilanti Avenue before the stabbing around 8:15 Wednesday. The suspect was arrested a short while later, a few blocks away, near the corner of Walton Avenue and Baldwin Boulevard by deputies.

The victim, a 41-year-old Pontiac man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are expected to hand over the results of their investigation to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for charges as soon as Thursday.