Pontiac man held without bond in shooting death of 66-year-old
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a 66-year-old man is being held without bond.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Maurice Eugene Sanders, 32, is facing multiple charges, including open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Sanders was arrested within 11 hours of him allegedly shooting Wyatt Earp Gean, of Pontiac on May 8, according to a press release.
Deputies were called at about 3 a.m. to the 700 block of Whittemore Street for reported shots fired. Authorities found Gean shot in the chest. He was transported to a hospital but died during surgery.
The shooting happened following an argument.
Officials say Sanders has a criminal history dating back to 2007 in Florida and 2013 in Georgia. Those crimes include theft, drug possession, fleeing from police and possession of a weapon as a felon.
for more features.