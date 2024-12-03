Watch CBS News
Pontiac man charged with possessing child sexually abusive material

(CBS DETROIT) — A 26-year-old Pontiac man is facing several felony charges after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to his arrest, police say. 

Michigan State Police began investigating Tiree Gonzalez after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip. Police went to Gonzalez's home and recovered digital evidence. 

Officials say Gonzalez is charged with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and was arraigned on Nov. 27. 

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation should report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline

