Pontiac man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of 31-year-old

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Pontiac man is facing two felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in January.

Dontae Jermane Geter, 28, is charged with open murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arraigned in the 50th District Court. He is being held in Oakland County Jail. He faces up to life in prison if convicted for the murder charge and two years for the firearm charge.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Geter shot and killed 31-year-old Torrey Ryder on Jan. 10, 2023.The victim, who was also from Pontiac, was found dead at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane with multiple gunshot wounds.

Geter was arrested at about 9 p.m. Sunday at home in Pontiac.