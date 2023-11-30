Detroit police release video footage showing officer shooting on Van Dyke last month

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released video footage on Thursday of an officer shooting that happened at about 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Police said the released video was part of a critical incident community briefing under the department's new policy regarding transparency. Officials say the briefings will include maps, 911 calls, and bodycam and in-car videos.

Detroit police say videos will be released no later than 45 days after the incident.

Thursday's briefing was related to a shooting that happened in the 18000 block of Van Dyke Avenue where multiple people fired shots, police said.

At the time of the incident, police said a fight ensued at a funeral repass between a large crowd that carried over to the street.

Authorities received 911 calls about the shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers approached two suspects, said Cmdr. Kimberly Blackwell.

One officer fired shots, hitting one of the suspects, according to Blackwell. A second officer detained the other suspect.