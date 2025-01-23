Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seeking charges in fatal assault of 20-year-old Michigan man

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Man stabbed several times in Oakland County, suspect arrested and more top stories
Man stabbed several times in Oakland County, suspect arrested and more top stories 04:00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The East Lansing Police Department says it is seeking charges in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man who was assaulted.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, police were called to the 300 block of East Grand River Avenue about a reported assault. Police say the victim, identified as Caleb Alan Shermoe, from Fowlerville, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation led police to the suspect, whose name will not be released until charges are filed.

Police are now seeking charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit tips to Detectives Austin Nelson and Jason Cotton.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.