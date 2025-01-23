Police seeking charges in fatal assault of 20-year-old Michigan man

Man stabbed several times in Oakland County, suspect arrested and more top stories

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The East Lansing Police Department says it is seeking charges in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man who was assaulted.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, police were called to the 300 block of East Grand River Avenue about a reported assault. Police say the victim, identified as Caleb Alan Shermoe, from Fowlerville, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation led police to the suspect, whose name will not be released until charges are filed.

Police are now seeking charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit tips to Detectives Austin Nelson and Jason Cotton.